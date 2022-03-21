3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $140,000

Sizeable family room with tons of natural light opens to large eat-in kitchen, recently painted with newer stainless refrigerator and gas stove. Wide hallway leads to 3 bedrooms and full bath with ceramic tiled floor. For your storage needs, pull-down stairs in hallway lead to massive attic space, plus storage shed outside. Laundry/utility room off kitchen for additional storage space. New roof, furnace approximately 8 YO. Parking - Driveway & On Street. Home is occupied; must have approved appointment with licensed realtor. OPEN HOUSE 3/19 & 3/20, 1-3pm.