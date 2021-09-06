Motivated Owner selling a great starter home or investment with an instant positive cash flow. This three-bedroom one bathroom bungalow is situated on a huge double lot measuring 80 x150 feet. A stream runs through the rear of the lot ensuring a private backyard. The home is in walking distance of both the Elementary and Middle schools on a quiet dead end street making it ideal for a young family. The interior features an Eat-in kitchen along with living room, hall closet, three bedrooms, tiled bathroom floor and pull downstairs leading to a finished attic for storage. There is a separate room for the washer and central heating with a newer, 3-year-old, fuel-efficient oil burning system. Utilities include an economical propane gas stove and hot water heater. The house receives city water and is equipped with a highly efficient septic system. Parking - Driveway & On Street Investors note options abound. Investors may assume the lease, retain the current renters and enjoy a positive cash flow that covers mortgage, taxes and insurance. The house is currently registered with the City of Egg Harbor Rental Licensing Department and has passed Egg Harbor Rental inspection every year since inspection was initiated. The property may be divided into two separate buildable lots measuring 40 x 150 feet.
3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $125,000
