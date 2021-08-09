3 Bedroom Home in Eagleswood - $529,900

This beautiful three bedroom home was built in 2009 where Westecunk Creek joins Little Egg Harbor. It features custom wood cabinetry in the kitchen and both baths, solid red oak flooring, cedar wall paneling, six panel wood doors, Velux operating skylights and Anderson insulated & high wind rated windows and patio doors.Each bedroom and the living area have patio doors leading to balconies which overlook the bay, LBI, the causeway bridge, and views of Atlantic City, 25 miles distant. A screened porch serves as an entry to the home. There is a separate staircase serving as a private entry to the first floor bedroom/office.