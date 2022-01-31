3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine City - $519,900

Winner of NJ Sea Grant Consortium's 2021 Favorite Beaches Poll...Brigantine. Among Travel Mag's 12 most charming small towns in NJ...Brigantine. Kings Cove reverse floor plan townhome steps away from the bay. 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths. Harness the beauty of this well-appointed home. Hickory hardwood and Brazilian cherry flooring, custom molding and Wainscot capture your taste in fine design. Family time enjoyed in your living room is enhanced sitting in front of your stone-finished fireplace and new carpet. It's a ''must-see'' of a master bedroom...complete with a lighted tray ceiling...set above hickory hardwood floors. Marble double-sink vanity in the master bath...a genuinely stylish touch. Custom stall shower...with a stunning tile finish. Enjoy summer breezes on your upper and lower decks.