3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $850,000

Gorgeous, yet charming, bayfront expanded bungalow/ranch with 87 linear feet of riparian grant, dock and two boat slips. This like-new home was completely renovated after Sandy and would make either an ideal year-round residence or perfect summer getaway. Experience waterfront living in Brigantine, New Jersey with this cozy home on the bay. Dock your boat in front of your house, which features 2 boat slips and riparian rights. Fishing and watersports right in your own backyard or enjoy some of the best beaches the Jersey Shore has to offer. If you're a wildlife enthusiast; spend your free time at the Brigantine National Wildlife Refuge where you can relax on a "serene beach with wildlife & tide pools-" only minutes from your home -and only minutes from Atlantic City which features shopping, restaurants, and exciting nightlife.

