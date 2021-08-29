3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $799,900

Rare opportunity!! Beachblock 3BR & 2BA ranch in Brigantine’s highly coveted A-Zone on a HUGE oversized 89’ x 90’ corner lot! This well maintained home boasts hardwood floors in living room, dining room & 2 bedrooms, two full tile baths - one featuring a jacuzzi tub & steam shower, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops & new Samsung appliance package. Wood burning fireplace in living room, large tile floor family room / third bedroom – your choice! New HVAC 2019, extensive brick patio in yard perfect for entertaining! Large shed, sprinkler system. Attached garage with tile floor & powder room. Enjoy this lovely home or build your beach dream home, plenty of room for a pool, gazebo & more. New construction home may face Brigantine Ave or 23rd Street. Hurry!!!