AMAZING Direct Bay-front home with AMAZING water views & sunsets!!! Enter this completely remodeled home and it will take your breath away... you can see from the front door entrance, through the open living and dining area, right out to the bay! A gorgeous & modern feel is evident here, and it may be exactly what you need. Beautiful floors, kitchen, stainless steel appliances, bathrooms, lighting fixtures & more make this a pleasure. Two bedrooms on the 1st floor, and a master bedroom and another living room on the second floor, complete with a wet bar! This home also features two expansive decks the width of the house and is perfect for relaxing and taking in the stunning bay views, sunsets and even some AC skyline views. Also features a dock, perfect if you love boating and fishing. This beauty won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The St. Augustine Prep community asked for prayers Saturday morning.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department and other crews battled a fire on the runway Saturday…
ATLANTIC CITY — Village Supermarket Inc. will pay $1 a year to operate a ShopRite in Atlantic City, staff members with the Casino Reinvestment…
AtlantiCare said Wednesday it is temporarily suspending visitation due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and other concerns.
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of her father and her father’s girlfriend in Surf City, the Ocea…
ATLANTIC CITY — Fire House No. 2 turns 100 next year, and as it reaches that milestone it will also get a complete exterior renovation designe…
Nine suspects have been indicted on charges relating to a May 22 mass shooting in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer We…
STONE HARBOR — “Miracle on 81st Street,” a new documentary about a small Black community in Stone Harbor, begins with a closeup of Gerald Ande…
The federal judge in an inmate lawsuit against the Cumberland County jail lost his patience with the county in an evidentiary hearing Friday a…
Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people in Surf City, the Ocean County Prosecutor Office's announced on Monday.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE