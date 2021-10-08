3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $695,000

AMAZING Direct Bay-front home with AMAZING water views & sunsets!!! Enter this completely remodeled home and it will take your breath away... you can see from the front door entrance, through the open living and dining area, right out to the bay! A gorgeous & modern feel is evident here, and it may be exactly what you need. Beautiful floors, kitchen, stainless steel appliances, bathrooms, lighting fixtures & more make this a pleasure. Two bedrooms on the 1st floor, and a master bedroom and another living room on the second floor, complete with a wet bar! This home also features two expansive decks the width of the house and is perfect for relaxing and taking in the stunning bay views, sunsets and even some AC skyline views. Also features a dock, perfect if you love boating and fishing. This beauty won't last long!