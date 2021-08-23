Lovely Corner property in the Golf Course area. This home has plenty of space for you to enjoy. First floor features large living room, Beautiful kitchen with custom cabinetry, Huge Den with gas fireplace and a deck off the den with an awning. Large Bonus room which also has gas fireplace could be used for 4th Bedroom, another small bonus room which could be used as an office. Two car garage and loads of storage behind the garage (separate entrance). Well Maintained raised home in the quiet golf course neighborhood. Owner can settle after January 1, 2022
3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $599,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
16-year-old Cape May lifeguard Norman Inferrera dies from injuries suffered in on-duty boating accident
CAPE MAY — The Cape May Beach Patrol and community are mourning the death of a 16-year-old first-year lifeguard.
ATLANTIC CITY — Taxpayers and city employees will receive stipends from the $33 million the city received from the federal American Rescue Pla…
A small plane that was due to take part in an upcoming air show crashed shortly after takeoff Friday at an airport in eastern Pennsylvania, ki…
CAPE MAY — A 16-year-old first-year lifeguard was knocked unconscious and thrown into the water when a wave broadsided the surf boat he was ta…
New Jersey last week received approval for its plan for a third round of federal COVID-19 emergency relief aid for elementary and secondary schools.
TRENTON — New Jersey's cannabis regulators on Thursday approved rules to set up the recreational marijuana marketplace, giving application pri…
TRENTON — Two State Police officers from Hammonton are out of jobs after filing false reports about their conduct during a bar fight in North …
- Updated
'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards quits amid an uproar over his past comments, says moving forward would be a "distraction."
PLEASANTVILLE — Two brothers were arrested on weapons and assault charges Tuesday, police said.
CAPE MAY — This historic beach resort does not look anything like a ghost town.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE