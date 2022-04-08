3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $589,000

This beauty is ready for a new family. Immaculate and turn key. Ceramic tile floors in living room and kitchen/dining area. This 2 story house sits on the golf course with new decking and fencing, all new windows and doors, 5 burner GE stove, 4 ductless Mitsubishi state of the art hot water heating system which is 2 zone, new carpet in den. Flood insurance is $506/year, flood vents, sprinkler system in front yard. Solar panels lease is $45/month. Easy to show.