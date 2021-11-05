Beautiful Recently Renovated Spacious Single Family Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Family Room and Bay Views from the 2nd Floor Oversized Fiber-glassed Deck with Stairs to Back Yard. This Home Features a Newer Roof, Siding, Stone Front, Windows, Gutters, Doors, Carpet, Flooring, Tile, Kitchen, Bathrooms, Tank-less (on demand) Hot Water Heater, Indoor Water Shut Off, Single System Dual Zone HVAC. HVAC and Ducts Have Been Sealed, AC Unit has New Coils and Condenser. Attic Recently Insulated. LED Lighting and Upgraded 200 amp Service. Fenced-in Rear Yard with New Large Shed. Crawl Space Has Been Water Proofed and Has Indoor Access. Easy to Show.
3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $579,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
CAPE MAY POINT — The Sisters of Saint Joseph have officially closed their century-old retreat house overlooking the dunes where the Delaware B…
TRENTON — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly won reelection Wednesday, eking out a victory that spared Democrats the loss of a se…
A wrap up of our 2021 Election Day coverage:
New Jersey’s biggest and most expensive retail/recreation development has been two decades in the making, next to the N.J. Turnpike in the Mea…
State Sen.-select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and his Assembly running mates were in the lead against Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, a…
Those blocks need it the most, according to Mayor Pete Byron, but he expects the project to be the first in a series of Boardwalk renovations …
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small Sr. declared victory Tuesday night, claiming his fifth election victory in less than two years.
TRENTON — New Jersey’s longtime state Senate president, Democrat Steve Sweeney lost reelection, falling to a Republican newcomer who spent lit…
Things to know today ... election edition: Youngkin's big win in Virginia; a tight race in N.J.; measure to replace police rejected in Minneapolis. Full coverage here.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE