3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $579,900

Beautiful Recently Renovated Spacious Single Family Home with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Family Room and Bay Views from the 2nd Floor Oversized Fiber-glassed Deck with Stairs to Back Yard. This Home Features a Newer Roof, Siding, Stone Front, Windows, Gutters, Doors, Carpet, Flooring, Tile, Kitchen, Bathrooms, Tank-less (on demand) Hot Water Heater, Indoor Water Shut Off, Single System Dual Zone HVAC. HVAC and Ducts Have Been Sealed, AC Unit has New Coils and Condenser. Attic Recently Insulated. LED Lighting and Upgraded 200 amp Service. Fenced-in Rear Yard with New Large Shed. Crawl Space Has Been Water Proofed and Has Indoor Access. Easy to Show.