 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $575,000

3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $575,000

Immaculate condition 3 bedrm 2 bath rancher on the 4th green of the Brigantine Golf Links. This home is in “move-in” condition with an updated kitchen and bathrooms, a wrap- around deck, large storage shed, outside shower, and an open feeling yard with no neighbors behind you. Easy to show.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News