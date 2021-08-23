3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $575,000

Walk or bike to the ocean and inlet beaches from this desirable south end home and never miss a sunrise or sunset! This beautiful 1700 sq. ft., 3 BR, 2.5 bath custom home was built in the late 80's for island life and has a lot more potential. Space over garage can easily become another second floor room. A large open LR, DR and kitchen work great for large families or entertaining and the fenced in backyard is great for kids, pets and BBQ's. Listen to the ocean waves or watch fireworks from the comfort of the front deck of your shore home in prestigious Sea Point. Live Life Now!