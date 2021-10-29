3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $569,000

Lovely Corner property in the Golf Course area. This home has plenty of space for you to enjoy. First floor features large living room, Beautiful kitchen with custom cabinetry, Huge Den with gas fireplace and a deck off the den with an awning. Large Bonus room which also has gas fireplace could be used for 4th Bedroom, another small bonus room which could be used as an office. Two car garage and loads of storage behind the garage (separate entrance). Well Maintained raised home in the quiet golf course neighborhoods.