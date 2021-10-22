3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $565,000

Beautiful, Bright and Airy, 3-Story Townhome. This spectacular & coveted end unit, offers plenty of windows and lots of light, with lovely lagoon views throughout. Renovated from the studs out, this one shows like new construction. The exterior is beautifully manicured, with a pristine side-garden and new easy access front steps with handrails. New front door with electronic, smart lock and new composite side lights, all monitored by the video doorbell system. Newer roof with lifetime guarantee. Newer screen door with adjustable screen for those warm days. The spotless and generous interior is also full of upgrades. Google smart switches and outlets interspersed throughout, make this home not only beautiful but convenient. The open & airy Great Room has recessed lighting and custom fixtures. Newer kitchen with stainless appliances, including a convection microwave/oven combo. Also, beautiful custom granite and cabinetry. Newer baths with granite counter tops. Custom pantry/storage closet added in the dining area to expand storage options. Master bath offers a charming view of the lagoon, new thick glass shower doors, & new custom marble shower, with seat. Insulation installed between walls and floors to keep it warm and quiet. New engineered wood flooring on first floor and new hardwood floors on main floor. First floor has a new, Pella sliding door with privacy blinds included. New copper water lines. This scenically located, sprawling townhome is true perfection.