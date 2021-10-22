Beautiful, Bright and Airy, 3-Story Townhome. This spectacular & coveted end unit, offers plenty of windows and lots of light, with lovely lagoon views throughout. Renovated from the studs out, this one shows like new construction. The exterior is beautifully manicured, with a pristine side-garden and new easy access front steps with handrails. New front door with electronic, smart lock and new composite side lights, all monitored by the video doorbell system. Newer roof with lifetime guarantee. Newer screen door with adjustable screen for those warm days. The spotless and generous interior is also full of upgrades. Google smart switches and outlets interspersed throughout, make this home not only beautiful but convenient. The open & airy Great Room has recessed lighting and custom fixtures. Newer kitchen with stainless appliances, including a convection microwave/oven combo. Also, beautiful custom granite and cabinetry. Newer baths with granite counter tops. Custom pantry/storage closet added in the dining area to expand storage options. Master bath offers a charming view of the lagoon, new thick glass shower doors, & new custom marble shower, with seat. Insulation installed between walls and floors to keep it warm and quiet. New engineered wood flooring on first floor and new hardwood floors on main floor. First floor has a new, Pella sliding door with privacy blinds included. New copper water lines. This scenically located, sprawling townhome is true perfection.
3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $565,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 27-year-old Vineland man was killed in an accident on Route 55 in Clayton Township on Sunday morning, according to state police.
ATLANTIC CITY — A man was shot Saturday, with a suspect arrested by city police shortly thereafter.
I'm calling it, the warm season of 2021 ended Saturday. Welcome to the cool season in South Jersey where yes, we'll still have days in the 70s in the coming weeks, but it won't come with that humid air as 60s become the norm.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old pedestrian died Sunday after he was struck crossing the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City, police said.
Dear Savvy Senior: Who qualifies for Social Security survivor benefits? My ex-husband died last year, so I would like to find out if me or my …
ATLANTIC CITY — The term “food desert” hangs over efforts to bring a full-service grocery store back to Atlantic City.
ATLANTIC CITY — The three mayoral candidates who qualified to participate in Tuesday night’s debate at Stockton University threw some hard per…
CAPE MAY — The calls for a criminally convicted councilman to resign are now ringing out from within City Hall.
SOMERS POINT — The area’s newest Target store is now open and will host a grand opening event Sunday.
Five New York residents have been indicted on charges of trying to steal more than $1.1 million from five Atlantic City casinos in August, act…
