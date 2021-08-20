3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $550,000

Welcome to the three story Kings Cove Townhome. Rare opportunity to own this corner unit that faces the water, delivers World class views of the Bay, St. Georges Thoroughfare, and horizon. The overall wildlife is simply stunning! South End location is walking distance to the beautiful Brigantine Cove and South End Jetty. Beachcombing, fishing, surfing, and beautiful views of the AC skyline awaits. The grounds are extremely well maintained with a once-a-year cost of $475.00. Two bedrooms with full bath on level one, with superior laundry/mudroom, and covered deck. Main living is on second level with fireplace & deck, and master bedroom on the third. Master bedroom has a private deck that takes in all the beauty. Come live the tranquility of this location and enjoy the easy life. Easy to show and comes furnished.