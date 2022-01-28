3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $547,900

SPACIOUS RANCH-New Construction finishes are offered in this Quality-Construction Rehab-3 bed-2.5 bath. Vaulted ceiling living area with fireplace. Custom Kitchen, Island seating- SS appliances, laundry room w/washer/dryer-Beautiful Granites thru-out! New Flooring- Exquisite Baths-Oversized Corner Lot-unobstructed views of the Golf Course. Relax on your NEW rear deck-or rock you troubles away while enjoying the view from your spacious front porch! Plenty of off street parking and a Huge work shop/shed w/electric-Room for a pool! This Ranch can be your forever home. You can Have It All. virtual staging