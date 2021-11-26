3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $539,900

Looking for NEW CONSTRUCTION at a reasonable price? This SPACIOUS RANCH offers a Quality-Construction Rehab-3 bed-2.5 bath has been rehabbed from top to bottom-Seeing is Believing- One Story Living-Oversized Corner Lot unobstructed views of the Golf Course from the Front-Side & Rear of Home-Custom Kitchen, SS appliances, washer/dryer- Vaulter Ceilings-Beautiful Granites thru-out! New Flooring- Exquisite Baths- Enjoy the ambience of your Fireplace-large rear deck-spacious front porch-Plenty of off street parking and a Huge work shop/shed w/electric-Room for a pool! This Ranch can be your forever /retirement home. Walk to Everything! Yes-You can Have It All. virtual staging