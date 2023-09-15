This lovely redone property is truly the perfect beach house. Located in the desirable Southend of Brigantine NJ. EZ access to the beach 2 nice size decks and outside shower. HOA cut the grass for a low yearly fee of $680... all the pleasures of owning a shore property with none of the work. Those are just the outside features. Inside nothing to do. Gorgeous, engineered floors, Fireplace in Living Room with an open floor plan to the Dining Room and check out the extra storage. Updated kitchen with convenient Laundry Room. Powder Room tucked in just around the corner. Upstairs boast 3 Large Bright Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Note: the master suite has its own private deck. This property is a true MUST SEE. Will not.... last call today.
3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $535,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After the front passes, an area of high pressure will quickly move in from the Great Lakes. Winds will come out of the northeast around midnight.
What did Bryce Harper say after Tuesday's loss to Braves? Why didn't J.T. Realmuto bunt? Why didn't Rob Thomson pinch hit for Brandon Marsh?
PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies like to talk about how resilient they are.
Vineland police are investigating what they called an isolated incident at Inspira Medical Center that caused the hospital to go into lockdown…
Protesters on Tuesday morning blocked the start of work on 35th Street in Ocean City, a project laying the groundwork for power lines traversi…
Atlantic City 50, Absegami 13
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE