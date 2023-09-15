This lovely redone property is truly the perfect beach house. Located in the desirable Southend of Brigantine NJ. EZ access to the beach 2 nice size decks and outside shower. HOA cut the grass for a low yearly fee of $680... all the pleasures of owning a shore property with none of the work. Those are just the outside features. Inside nothing to do. Gorgeous, engineered floors, Fireplace in Living Room with an open floor plan to the Dining Room and check out the extra storage. Updated kitchen with convenient Laundry Room. Powder Room tucked in just around the corner. Upstairs boast 3 Large Bright Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Note: the master suite has its own private deck. This property is a true MUST SEE. Will not.... last call today.