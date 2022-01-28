3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $531,000

Wonderful rental or full time family home available in the quiet beach town of Brigantine. Backing to the beautiful Brigantine Golf Links course- said to be the only authentic Scottish links course in NJ and the closest to Atlantic City's boardwalk, casinos, and nightlife- the new owners can wake to see the sunrise pouring through the beautiful circular window in the owner's suite. Found on it's own level, the owner's suite has brand new roofing and skylights (2020) to accentuate the many updates throughout. This home boasts three bedrooms, with a separate den off the family room that can be made into a fourth bedroom with three closets. An additional fifth small room can be used as a private office or reading nook. Much of the home is freshly painted, new trim, and new flooring and the front portion flows beautifully with kitchen, dining, and living space. Past the bedrooms down the hall is a separate large family room: plenty of room to entertain without feeling crowded. A quick walk will find you at the farmer's market on Saturdays, and the public docks. A short bike ride will bring you to 2nd St. and Roosevelt Blvd., where you can find guarded public beach with restrooms and parking. Plenty of cute spots for meals out around town, and just a five minute drive to the newly revitalized Atlantic City. Only 25 minutes from Ocean City's famous boardwalk. Don't limit beach life to just a vacation week in the summer, make this home yours and live the beach life all year round.