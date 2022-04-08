This Perfect Beach Retreat is Ready and Waiting for YOU! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch on 50 x100 Lot Offers Everything you need in a Shore Home. The Open Floor Plan offers Lots of Natural Sunlight and Gathering Space. The Updated Kitchen Has a Breakfast Bar and All New SS Appliances. The Sun Room off the Entrance Foyer has Vaulted Ceilings and Offers an Ideal "Work from Home" Space. Return from the Beach and Head Outdoors for a BBQ on the Rear Deck or to Relax in the Fenced Rear Yard where a Concreate Pad Offers Space for your New Hot Tub. Gardeners will Love the Raised Planting Bed and Composting Area and the Large Storage Shed can Store all of Your Tools and Beach Gear. All of the Bedrooms are a Nice Size and the Master Bath Features Two Pedestal Sinks and a Stall Shower. There is a separate Laundry Room with Space for a Full Size Washer and Dryer and Counter and Storage Space. The Private Drive Offers Parking for 2-3 cars and Additional Parking is Easily Available On-Street. This Affordable Home Won't Last so Schedule your Visit Today or Stop by our Open House.
3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $530,000
