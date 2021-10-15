3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $525,000

The Moorings, South End Townhome that you've been waiting for is now available. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and one half with a spacious garage. Plenty of room for family and friends with 2324 square feet of living space. Vaulted ceilings, central air, gas heat, fireplace and decks to enjoy the summer breezes. The low HOA fee is $110/month which covers the life guarded POOL and your lawn maintenance. This is an end unit which allows an abundant amount of windows for light and air flow. Move right in as all of the furnishings are included. High and Dry with low flood insurance. Make your appointment today, this will not last long. Easy to show!