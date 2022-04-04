3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $515,000

Just in Time for Summer Fun! This home is Located 1 and a half blocks from the beach and a block from the lighthouse circle. First floor: LR features Open Floor Plan, Plenty of Natural Lighting and Neutral Decor. Kitchen is very spacious and Perfect for the Chef of the House! Kitchen boast Hardwood Floors and Plenty of counter space. Exit Kitchen to X-large Den... great area for Entertaining! There is also an office/4th bedroom just off Den. Exit office to large backyard...perfect for the Summer BBQ! Second Floor 2 Large bedrooms w/ample closet space and Hall Bathroom! Bathroom Has ceramic tile throughout and updated pedestal Sink! 3rd floor has additional bedroom for out of town guests! Newer Roof and Windows throughout! Walking Distance to Ice Cream Store, Hardware Store and Bakery!