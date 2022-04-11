3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $499,900

Welcome to this beautiful well cared for home. This home has everything you are looking for. We will start as you walk in with a nice tile foyer with coat closet. On the main level you will find 2 living rooms which offers plenty of sunlight, Hallway half bath, dining room and eat in kitchen. Off of the kitchen you will find a bright and airy sunroom which leads out to the rear deck. There is a laundry room off of the front living room. The upper level boasts 3 nice size bedrooms with plenty of closet space. There is 2 full size bathrooms as well, located in the hallway and off the main bedroom. The rear yard offers plenty of space to relax after a long day of work or a long day at the beach. The rear yard also offers an outside shower and a shed for that extra storage you may need. They driveway can hold up to 2-3 cars and additional parking on the street. This home is truly a must see, Make your appointment today!