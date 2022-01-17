 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $485,000

Beach Block Town Home With Ocean Views! 3 Story, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath coming furnished. Recently remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backsplash and black stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms and flooring throughout. Brand New Roof, Andersen windows and doors, wood burning fire place, open floor plan and 4 spacious decks! Low flood insurance and no monthly fees. Walking distance to shops, restaurants and civic center! Open House January 16th from 12 to 2PM.

