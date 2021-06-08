UNDER CONTRACT-CONTINUE TO SHOW FOR BACK UP OFFERS ONLY** SUN, SEA AND SAND** PEACEFUL AND COZY HIDEWAY**SEA-GOING LIFESTYLE FOR SALE** A BREEZY AMBIANCE** RENOVATED KITCHEN** LAMINATED FLOOR THROUGHOUT** FRESHLY PAINTED** BALCONIES WITH DECK** Want to put your feet in the sand and relax?? Well...Come on down to BRIGANTINE. This property truly defines a word "HOME". From the moment you step into this spectacular 3bd, 2.5 bath home you can see the sun drenched charm and ideal lay out. This gorgeous and a flexible layout allows for functional & modern living indoor & outdoor. The kitchen accentuates style, openness and brightness. On the top level, you will enjoy 3 very comfortably sized bedrooms including master suite having it's own private balcony. Kitchen sliding door opens out to a fenced in backyard. Sea side dreaming comes naturally in this home. Make your move before someone else does! This will not last long! EASY TO SHOW! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $444,000
