3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $399,900

Sought After and Rare Townhome located in the Southend of Brigantine...... Gently used 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome located in Kings Cove has gas heat and central air, one car attached garage, private first floor deck off bedroom, spacious 2nd floor deck off great room, low association fee. The stucco was replaced in 2004 and the roof was replaced in 2019! Easy to Show. View More