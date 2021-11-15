3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $369,000

Beach Block South End 3 Story Townhouse with 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath, 4 decks with an open floorplan. Roof was replaced 1 year ago, HVAC replaced in 2017, newer water heater, newer engineered hardwood flooring on the second floor, most of the window and (3) sliders have been replaced with (Andersen). Some partial views of the ocean. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, civic center, miniature golf, skate park and tennis courts. Call listing agents for more information and very easy to show.