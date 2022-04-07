 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $2,500

3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $2,500

WEEKLY RENTAL: Come find rest & relaxation in this newly renovated upstairs, 3bedroom, 2 bath vacation spot. This weekly summer rental (Friday to Friday) has a large gravel back yard and open concept kitchen/dining area, which are perfect for entertaining or just enjoying meals together. This weekly rental is available throughout the summer. Enjoy the breezes of Brigantine on the covered front porch. Or kick back with your guests in the bright and open living area to catch a movie on the 60” TV. Beach tags provided. Linens not included. Downstairs unit also available

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News