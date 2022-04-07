3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $2,500

WEEKLY RENTAL: Come find rest & relaxation in this newly renovated upstairs, 3bedroom, 2 bath vacation spot. This weekly summer rental (Friday to Friday) has a large gravel back yard and open concept kitchen/dining area, which are perfect for entertaining or just enjoying meals together. This weekly rental is available throughout the summer. Enjoy the breezes of Brigantine on the covered front porch. Or kick back with your guests in the bright and open living area to catch a movie on the 60” TV. Beach tags provided. Linens not included. Downstairs unit also available