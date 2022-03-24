3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,500

SEE ADDITIONAL SUMMER PRICING BELOW! Beautiful WEEKLY rental in Brigantine!! Just steps to the beach, golf course, bay, and more!! This Three Bedroom Ranch is situated on a Large Corner Lot, with TWO Nice Sized Fenced Yards for Entertaining. Enjoy bayviews from your side porch, or a short 2 block walk to watch the sunset. Two Car Garage, Covered Front Porch (5.5 x 16), Side Deck off of Kitchen and Dining Area (10.5 x 13.5) with pergola and stainless grill. Complete Appliance Package, Remodeled Kitchen, New Tiled Baths, Freshly Painted, New Vinyl Siding, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Ceiling Fans, Gas Heat and Central Air, with Electric Base Board Back up heat. Linens, Kitchen amenities, Beach tags, Beach chairs and 4x4 Beach car permit included with your stay! See below for WEEKLY pricing by date: May 28 to June 18th, 2022- $1500 per week June 18th to July 2nd, 2022- $2000 per week July 2nd to September 10th, 2022- $2500 per week September 10th to October 1st, 2022- $1500 per week *Any consecutive weeks booked will be offered a discounted rate!* Call Becky today 609.318.4322