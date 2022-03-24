SEE ADDITIONAL SUMMER PRICING BELOW! Beautiful WEEKLY rental in Brigantine!! Just steps to the beach, golf course, bay, and more!! This Three Bedroom Ranch is situated on a Large Corner Lot, with TWO Nice Sized Fenced Yards for Entertaining. Enjoy bayviews from your side porch, or a short 2 block walk to watch the sunset. Two Car Garage, Covered Front Porch (5.5 x 16), Side Deck off of Kitchen and Dining Area (10.5 x 13.5) with pergola and stainless grill. Complete Appliance Package, Remodeled Kitchen, New Tiled Baths, Freshly Painted, New Vinyl Siding, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Ceiling Fans, Gas Heat and Central Air, with Electric Base Board Back up heat. Linens, Kitchen amenities, Beach tags, Beach chairs and 4x4 Beach car permit included with your stay! See below for WEEKLY pricing by date: May 28 to June 18th, 2022- $1500 per week June 18th to July 2nd, 2022- $2000 per week July 2nd to September 10th, 2022- $2500 per week September 10th to October 1st, 2022- $1500 per week *Any consecutive weeks booked will be offered a discounted rate!* Call Becky today 609.318.4322
3 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
SOMERS POINT — Activists spent the first day of spring trying to uproot school segregation in the Garden State.
Fabulous Rental Featuring 7bedrooms , 3 full 2 half baths . LARGE ENOUGH FOR 2 FAMILIES OR EXTENDED FAMILIES. 4 Bedrooms on the top floor with…
ATLANTIC CITY — A city police officer acquitted of use-of-force charges in a federal civil rights case in February has since returned to work …
ATLANTIC CITY — Many attractions are exclusive to shore towns,, such as Margate’s Lucy the Elephant, the Absecon lighthouse, the Ocean City Bo…
ATLANTIC CITY — This June, the resort will join a worldwide event called Le Diner en Blanc, which promoters call a celebration of public space…
Charges against an Atlantic County attorney previously convicted of endangering the welfare of a child have been reduced as part of a plea deal.
UPDATE: Carradero has been located and is safe, police said later Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Sandy Lazorko, 62, has lived in the Chelsea Village Apartments for more than seven years — and not by choice.
ATLANTIC CITY — Two men and a 16-year-old, all from Bridgeton, were arrested Thursday for possession of three handguns with hollow-point ammun…
ABSECON — A handful of annoyed residents watched from a sidewalk on New Jersey Avenue as a beloved tree, described as the last landmark of the…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE