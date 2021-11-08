 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Beesleys Point - $459,900

A home like this does not come around often in Beesleys Point! Move in ready 2,000 sq/ft rancher ready for you to retire, or start your family in. This open concept home has tons of updates. If you love to entertain, you will love the huge living room with vaulted ceilings. Although there is new HVAC, the beautiful wood burning stove can heat the whole house and set a cozy vibe. A new 6-foot tall vinyl fence encompasses the large back yard and new deck. All the flooring is new! New window treatments on all windows! You will love the eat-in kitchen. New quartz counter tops, kitchen appliances, and kitchen cabinets. Updated lighting throughout! Updated bathrooms, and closet space in master bedroom added! Come see for yourself! More pictures coming soon!

