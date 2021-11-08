A home like this does not come around often in Beesleys Point! Move in ready 2,000 sq/ft rancher ready for you to retire, or start your family in. This open concept home has tons of updates. If you love to entertain, you will love the huge living room with vaulted ceilings. Although there is new HVAC, the beautiful wood burning stove can heat the whole house and set a cozy vibe. A new 6-foot tall vinyl fence encompasses the large back yard and new deck. All the flooring is new! New window treatments on all windows! You will love the eat-in kitchen. New quartz counter tops, kitchen appliances, and kitchen cabinets. Updated lighting throughout! Updated bathrooms, and closet space in master bedroom added! Come see for yourself! More pictures coming soon!
3 Bedroom Home in Beesleys Point - $459,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities arrested 24 people on drug charges last week in an investigation that spanned Ocean, Monmouth and Middlesex counties and New York …
It’s not President John Fitzgerald Kennedy, who was murdered in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, nor his son, John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in a plane…
TRENTON — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy narrowly won reelection Wednesday, eking out a victory that spared Democrats the loss of a se…
CAPE MAY POINT — The Sisters of Saint Joseph have officially closed their century-old retreat house overlooking the dunes where the Delaware B…
A wrap up of our 2021 Election Day coverage:
Galloway Township police announced on social media a missing teenager from the township had been found safely.
State Sen.-select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, and his Assembly running mates were in the lead against Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, a…
In the wake of Republicans sweeping into office across South Jersey, knocking out even longtime Democratic State Senate President Steve Sweene…
TRENTON — The result of New Jersey’s election for governor will be “legal and fair” no matter the outcome, Republican candidate Jack Ciattarel…
TRENTON — A truck driver who ousted the powerful New Jersey Senate president in the election previously posted online calling Islam “a false r…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE