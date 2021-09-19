3 Bedroom Home in Beesleys Point - $369,000

Welcome to coveted Beesley's Point. This renovated rancher with garage AND car port is on a large corner 100 x 115 lot and located in the IDEAL spot in Upper Township. A peacful community for walking and biking everywhere. Only 2 miles to the 34th street bridge to Ocean City and walking distance to Upper Township Community beach, dock, outdoor cafe, and fine dining as well as access to the Great Egg Harbor bike path. This true gem offers a newer gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops hardwood flooring and center island kitchen. The three generously sized bedrooms, beautifully tiled master and hallway bathrooms, and spacious and cheery laundry room complete this spacious floorplan. The kitchen provides access to the large trex deck that serves up lots of space for family gatherings. The inviting deck, with new hot tub, leads to the huge backyard featuring plenty of options for family fun after a day at the beach. The huge lot has room for a pool and also has two large storage sheds. This charming home is energy efficient with newly installed solar panels and ready for your arrival! Won't last! Make your appointment now to see this one now!