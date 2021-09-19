Welcome to coveted Beesley's Point. This renovated rancher with garage AND car port is on a large corner 100 x 115 lot and located in the IDEAL spot in Upper Township. A peacful community for walking and biking everywhere. Only 2 miles to the 34th street bridge to Ocean City and walking distance to Upper Township Community beach, dock, outdoor cafe, and fine dining as well as access to the Great Egg Harbor bike path. This true gem offers a newer gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops hardwood flooring and center island kitchen. The three generously sized bedrooms, beautifully tiled master and hallway bathrooms, and spacious and cheery laundry room complete this spacious floorplan. The kitchen provides access to the large trex deck that serves up lots of space for family gatherings. The inviting deck, with new hot tub, leads to the huge backyard featuring plenty of options for family fun after a day at the beach. The huge lot has room for a pool and also has two large storage sheds. This charming home is energy efficient with newly installed solar panels and ready for your arrival! Won't last! Make your appointment now to see this one now!
3 Bedroom Home in Beesleys Point - $369,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Aleyah McIntyre was supposed to come home to her father in Millville this week. A long-fought custody battle finally came to an end Sept. 3 wh…
ATLANTIC CITY — One of the lanes of Route 30 will be closed Wednesday while police conduct a follow-up investigation, the department said Tuesday.
WILDWOOD — Roar to the Shore is no more, but that won’t necessarily keep the bikers away this weekend.
Growing up in Glen Ridge, Essex County, John Ruggiero knew his fair share of wiseguys.
SOMERS POINT — With the posting of the familiar white concentric circles on a red background and the removal of the former big “K,” workers sp…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon on the Black Horse Pike near Elmwood Avenue in the Cardiff section of the t…
Seven people, including five from Atlantic County and one from Cumberland County, were indicted Wednesday as a result of three separate narcot…
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police have positively identified a body found in dense woods in the Whitesboro section of the township as that of Leila Bel…
ATLANTIC CITY — Sneaker collectors are a diverse group, and the owners of Swapz AC have no trouble finding people interested in the collectibl…
ATLANTIC CITY — An AtlantiCare urgent care center in the city will be closed until next month as boosted staffing is needed to meet the volume…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE