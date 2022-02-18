This is a must see! Beach Haven gem located in the heart of the Queen City. 3 beds, 1 bath, 2 living rooms, bay views, garage bar, fire place, outside shower, and multiple bonus rooms. This home becomes a 5 bedroom nautical delight in the summer sleeping 12 comfortably. The garage was converted into an epic man cave in 2021. The large, fenced in front yard is great for entertaining. The upstairs boasts a large, newly remodeled master suite with a walk in closet and second living room. The top deck is perfect for lounging in the sun or watching the sunset over the bay. You can park your car and walk or bike to all that LBI has to offer. Near by you will find restaurants, bars, shops, marinas, the beach and more. Great rental potential.
3 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $999,000
