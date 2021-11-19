The Breakers condo complex mirrors the Victorian architecture of this historic district of Beach Haven. The perfect location....close to the beach with ocean views, across from Veterans Memorial Park and walking distance to everything the Queen City has to offer. Located second in from the SE corner of the complex facing Atlantic Ave., this well maintained unit offers a deck off the living room as well as a balcony and loft, all with ocean views. While the tax records show it has 3 bedrooms & 2 baths, it is actually 2 bedrooms with the loft counting as 3rd bedroom. Kitchen, dining area, bedroom, bath & living room on first level with family room/loft, master bdrm & bath on 2nd level. The parking garage includes a large storage room. Common areas include outside showers and grills.
3 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $839,000
