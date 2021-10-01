Quaint Beachy Top Floor Unit in South Beach Haven with $20K in rental income. Short block of 5 homes to the beach and 1 block from the Nelson Ave Playground. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with central AC and electric baseboard heat. Enter the home through the open and airy living room and then walk through the eat in kitchen to your back deck. Three bedrooms are off to the right along with a full and half bath. No rentals have been booked yet for next summer, so you can use this home yourself or start generating income for next year. Available to show any day/time after noon on Saturday Sept 11.
3 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $699,000
