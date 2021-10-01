 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $699,000

3 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $699,000

3 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $699,000

Quaint Beachy Top Floor Unit in South Beach Haven with $20K in rental income. Short block of 5 homes to the beach and 1 block from the Nelson Ave Playground. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with central AC and electric baseboard heat. Enter the home through the open and airy living room and then walk through the eat in kitchen to your back deck. Three bedrooms are off to the right along with a full and half bath. No rentals have been booked yet for next summer, so you can use this home yourself or start generating income for next year. Available to show any day/time after noon on Saturday Sept 11.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News