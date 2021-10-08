3 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $644,900

Located in the heart of Beach Haven and only steps to the beach, this charming penthouse unit is spacious and flooded with natural light. With three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, and nearly 1200 square feet of living space, it is the perfect island getaway. A shared laundry room on the first floor, plenty of storage throughout the property for your beach gear and incidentals, front and rear patios to enjoy the sea air and an outside shower are among the features that make this condo so desirable. Fully renovated in 2013, the unit is being sold partially furnished. Although the current owner has not used it as a vacation rental, given the location and size of the condo, this unit could command an excellent rental income.