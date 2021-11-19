 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $2,500,000

Spectacular Oceanfront Home conveniently located in the heart of Beach Haven....walking distance to everything the Queen City has to offer! Enjoy stunning views of the ocean from all living areas , in this spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home home, (including primary suite) . This recently renovated gem offers an open floor plan for easy shore living, stainless appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring, elevator, roof top deck w/sunset views and sunrises from 2 front decks. Projected rental income for 2022 is approximately $150,000, based on how many weeks new owner keeps for personal use.

