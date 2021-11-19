Spectacular Oceanfront Home conveniently located in the heart of Beach Haven....walking distance to everything the Queen City has to offer! Enjoy stunning views of the ocean from all living areas , in this spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home home, (including primary suite) . This recently renovated gem offers an open floor plan for easy shore living, stainless appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring, elevator, roof top deck w/sunset views and sunrises from 2 front decks. Projected rental income for 2022 is approximately $150,000, based on how many weeks new owner keeps for personal use.
3 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $2,500,000
