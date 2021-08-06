 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $1,099,000

3 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $1,099,000

3 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $1,099,000

Beautiful Oceanfront condo at the sought after Renaissance in the heart of Beach Haven! Offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with ocean views from the living and dining areas, and master suite. Enjoy your coffee or cocktail on your fabulous double balcony overlooking the ocean. It also has a pool, an outside shower, storage, grills and plenty of parking in the open lot plus this complex is open year round! Walk to the beach, pool, restaurants, shops, summer theater, mini golf and everything the Queen City has to offer! Ready for you to enjoy the rest of this summer or use as an investment with great rental income potential!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News