3 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $1,099,000

Beautiful Oceanfront condo at the sought after Renaissance in the heart of Beach Haven! Offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with ocean views from the living and dining areas, and master suite. Enjoy your coffee or cocktail on your fabulous double balcony overlooking the ocean. It also has a pool, an outside shower, storage, grills and plenty of parking in the open lot plus this complex is open year round! Walk to the beach, pool, restaurants, shops, summer theater, mini golf and everything the Queen City has to offer! Ready for you to enjoy the rest of this summer or use as an investment with great rental income potential!