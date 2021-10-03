 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bargaintown - $312,000

This is a Great BUY!! Located in the Fountain Lakes development of Bargaintown, you'll be proud to make this your new home! The 2 story foyer leads to both living and dining rooms, and to the open concept kitchen-family room. Upstairs you'll find a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, private bath with both tub & stall shower, double sink vanity. There's a hall bath, 2 additional bedrooms, and a well sized landing overlooking the foyer. The finished basement offers great space for entertaining and relaxing, complete with bar and butler pantry. Exterior features include a spacious deck and fenced yard. It's just a short drive to Atlantic City, the beaches of Ventnor, Margate or Ocean City, and Philadelphia is an hour away. Don't delay, see this today!!

