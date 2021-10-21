3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $99,500

This is a 2 Story Semi-Detached Row Home has 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bathroom. Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen with a Utility Room. Tile Floors throughout Downstairs and Upstairs Bathroom has been remodeled recently. There is a Front Porch and small Yard in back. Close to transportation. Minutes to the Casinos, Boardwalk and Beach. Buyer is responsible for all Certifications and repairs. Showings will be limited to Monday and Tuesdays.