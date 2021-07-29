3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $99,000

A move in ready 3 Bedroom 1.5 bathroom row home found on a beautiful tree lined street. Incredibly close to the beaches, Hard Rock, and Golden Nugget! A very welcoming Sun Room in the front entrance connecting to many light and spacious rooms with new hardwood floors all throughout. Renovated in 2007 including new electrical, windows and security grills! There is a fenced in yard for comforting privacy and security with an empty corner lot next to it. A fantastic opportunity for an investor, add paint and make it yours!