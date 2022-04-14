3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $99,000

***INVESTOR ALERT - If walls could talk, oh the stories they'd tell! So much potential.....Great bones though needs a total reno/rehab. Ground level framed out for a 1 bedroom apartment with kitchen and bath but completely gutted. 2nd/3rd floor is a 2 bed 1 bath home. CASH OR 203K OFFERS ONLY. SOLD STRICTLY AS IS. Buyer responsible for all certs, inspections, CO.