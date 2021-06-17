3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $99,000

*SHORT SALE* Great fixer upper on a large lot, with a fenced in back yard. Located close to transportation, the Convention Center, The Shops at the Walk, and a short distance to the beach and boardwalk. Perfect starter home or beach cottage. Subject to Third Party Approval. No utilities will be turn on for inspections! AS IS! CASH ONLY! MUST BE READY TO CLOSE in 2 WEEKS or LESS!! Must be full sales price- will not accept less.