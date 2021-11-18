 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $95,000

  • Updated
3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, with porch on the terrace, This home offers an ideal location in the center of Atlantic City. It is situated on a quiet, dead end street and is just steps to the beach, boardwalk, casinos, close to shopping center, transportation, restaurants. Great investment opportunity, it can generate $5000-7000 a month in season rental or AirB&B. Comfortable townhouse. Just Need Some TLC.

