3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $92,000

INVESTOR ALERT - Purchase for about 2 BITCOINS! - HIGH 16% Cap Rate!! Super LOW Taxes! Turn Key Rental Property for new or experienced Landlords! Brand New Roof, Water Heater and Boiler, Brand new Bathroom, Covered Front Porch with built in brick flower beds, Fenced in Yard, large utility room with washer and dryer, Located on a Main Street right near Venice Park and the beautiful Penrose Canal. M2M Tenant paying $1400 a month, plus gas, electric, water, and sewer.