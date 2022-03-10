3 bed 1.5 2 story tenant occupied unit in good condition. Tenant is on month to month and pays $1000. Showings start March 14th. Buyer responsible for all certs and inspections. Can be packaged with MLS#560405 and MLS#560406
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $90,000
