 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $90,000

3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $90,000

3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $90,000

Totally renovated two-story home! Freshly painted and new laminate flooring throughout! NEW HVAC SYSTEM THROUGHOUT! Living room, dining room & kitchen with SS appliances. Three bedrooms and full bath. Washer + Dryer hook up in unit! Spacious shed with a new roof! Large backyard on quiet street and driveway for off-street parking! Yearly tenant beginning April 1,2021. NO SHOWINGS CURRENTLY!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News