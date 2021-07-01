3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $90,000

Totally renovated two-story home! Freshly painted and new laminate flooring throughout! NEW HVAC SYSTEM THROUGHOUT! Living room, dining room & kitchen with SS appliances. Three bedrooms and full bath. Washer + Dryer hook up in unit! Spacious shed with a new roof! Large backyard on quiet street and driveway for off-street parking! Yearly tenant beginning April 1,2021. NO SHOWINGS CURRENTLY!