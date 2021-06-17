INVESTOR ALERT - Purchase for about 2 BITCOINS! Currently rented to a great tenant. Would make a great investment property or first time home purchase. Grant money available to first time buyers, buy with little to no money down! Why rent when you can own this property for less then paying rent for the same place! Easily accessible to and from the city via Route 30, White Horse Pike. Property is located one block from the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City, and the Pennsylvania Ave School. Its about a 10 minute walk to the Beach and Boardwalk, Absecon Lighthouse, Historic Gardners Basin, Fishing piers, AC Aquarium, and the nearest casinos which are Hard Rock, The Ocean, and the Showboat which is about to break ground on the countries largest indoor water park!!
3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $89,000
