3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $88,000

Here is your chance to live in a beach town! Atlantic City home is in short driving distance to outlet shopping and dining. It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor. Stairs lead to three carpeted nice sized bedrooms and a full bathroom. Additional full bathroom downstairs. Lots of outdoor space to hang out and relax with a front porch as well as a nice sized backyard. This house is in good shape and in move in condition. Could also be a great investment opportunity to add to your portfolio. There is an underground oil tank. Seller is having tank removed and soil cleaned up. Property is being sold AS IS, all certifications and repairs are at buyers expense. Home inspection is for information purposes only.