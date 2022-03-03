3 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $80,000

3 bed 1.5 bath rowhome. Tenant occupied on month to month. Tenant pays $1200 a mobth. Showings start March 14th.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
3 bed 1.5 bath rowhome. Tenant occupied on month to month. Tenant pays $1200 a mobth. Showings start March 14th.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
At a 3rd Ward public safety meeting Thursday night, Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said as recently as Wednesday night he was getting complaints of…
Business owner Thomas Spadafora had a year left on his lease of the building but had asked to be let out of the lease for this year. He said F…
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man last week after officers found drugs in his vehicle.
ATLANTIC CITY — Travis Lunn takes over Atlantic City’s top-performing casino as its two newest competitors are surging in the market. But far …
A lot of people roll into Atlantic City touting the next game changer.
In 1985, George Bratsenis was behind bars, facing trial in New Jersey for a run of audacious jewelry store heists. But he had cooked up an ela…
MAYS LANDING — Laurie Zaleski is still waiting for somebody to shake her awake from this dream she’s having.
OCEAN CITY — Several members of the Ocean City High School girls basketball team challenged the treatment by their coaches, taking their compl…
ATLANTIC CITY — Four men face a litany of gun and drug charges in Atlantic County, including the alleged sale of an untraceable fully automati…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Retiring police Chief Donna Higbee says she has prioritized supporting the community during her tenure.
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.